Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:45 p.m. The home's first and second floors were on fire and flames had spread to an adjacent home. Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. The family _ two adults and four children _ fled the home before firefighters arrived.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse man with repeatedly beating his girlfriend over the last three months. The La Crosse Tribune reports that 20-old Christian Bouquet was charged Thursday with 17 counts, including sexual assault, strangulation, battery, false imprisonment and recklessly endangering a person. According to a criminal complaint, Bouquet has been involved in numerous altercations with his girlfriend since April. He's being held on a $50,000 bond. His girlfriend appeared via video conference during Bouquet's court appearance Thursday and told the judge she was scared for her life. Bouquet put his head in his hands and began to cry.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has withdrawn his proposal to eliminate the Columbus Day holiday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Oshkosh Republican had proposed an amendment eliminating Columbus Day to a bipartisan bill that would designate June 19, the day slavery ended in the United States, as a federal holiday. Johnson said that his proposal was meant to “start a discussion” and he suggested eliminating Columbus Day because few Americans get the day off as a paid holiday anyway. He says he in no way is deprecating Christopher Columbus' achievements or expressing any judgment on Columbus' place in history.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has reinstated Racine’s coronavirus ordinance after a lower court declared it unconstitutional. The court ruled Friday that Safer Racine can remain in effect while the city’s appeal is considered. The Journal Times reports the court could still ultimately rule against the city. Mayor Cory Mason says the ordinance is critically important going into the holiday weekend and will be enforced. It limits restaurants and bars to 50% of maximum capacity. It requires retailers to follow guidelines on cleaning and social distancing. And it limits gyms to 25% of capacity or a maximum of 10 people.