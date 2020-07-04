15-year-old girl dead after incident on Lake DuBay

TOWN OF DEWEY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 15-year-old girl is dead after falling off a personal watercraft on Lake DuBay on Friday.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a girl needing medical attention near the Lake DuBay boat landing in the Town of Dewey at 8:37 Friday night.

Emergency Medical personnel and Portage County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene where they were directed to the girl, who was unconscious. Life-saving measures were performed authorities were unable to save the girl. She was later pronounced dead by the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A preliminary investigation showed the girl was riding passenger on the watercraft, being driven by a 33-year-old man from Schofield.

Both the operator and the passenger were wearing flotation devices.

According to the operator, the girl fell off the watercraft. He was able to get her back onto the watercraft and to shore where she was found to be unconscious.

The victim’s cause of death is unknown at this time, and her name is not being released at this time.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are continuing to investigate the incident.

