Wood County communities honor vets with banners

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re passing through Marshfield, Auburndale or Rudolph, take a look up and you’ll see more than 100 veterans honored with banners.

“This is an honor walk,” said Vietnam veteran Rich Cournoyer, from Post 485 out of Rudolph. “They sacrificed their time and their lives for us. And it’s an honor to remember them.”

Marshfield was the trendsetter in 2018, hanging 60 banners every year.

“Tears at your emotions when you see a family sitting there, standing on Main Street looking up at grandfather or father and got tears in their eyes,” said Mike Feirer of Post 54 in Marshfield, a Vietnam veteran.

Auburndale and Rudolph joined this year, thanks to an idea from Auburndale teacher Joren Anderson and spearheaded by the seniors in the leadership class.

“We talked to the lady who organizes it in Marshfield and we just kind of went from there,” said Hannah Schulte, a 2020 Auburndale graduate.

“We though, well, if the Auburndale kids can do this why can’t the American Legion in Rudolph do it,” Cournoyer said.

“You know you put so much work into something and get new experiences and its just the results in the end that are really cool to look at,” added Auburndale 2020 grad Macie Schmeiser.

The banners in all three locations serve their ‘tour of duty’ from early-May until after Veterans Day in November.

Proceeds for the banners in Marshfield helps support Marshfield community activities.

In Rudolph, legion scholarships Badger state and other legion activities.

In Auburndale, money raised sponsors local veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight and their Veteran Duck Trip to Wisconsin Dells.

