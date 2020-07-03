Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR reminds residents of firework laws for the holiday weekend

Laws regarding fireworks on the Fourth
Laws regarding fireworks on the Fourth(Associated Press)
By Claire Olson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 4th of July weekend fast approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wanted to remind those celebrating that fireworks are prohibited on all DNR lands such as state parks, state forests, and state-owned public hunting and fishing properties.

“For the safety of our guests and our natural resources, and in accordance with state law, fireworks are prohibited on state properties,” says Chris Madison, chief ranger with the Wisconsin State Park System.

The agency reminded anyone who plans to shoot off any fireworks to take precautions, noting that most firework-related wildfires are started by m-70s, bottle rockets and roman candles.

Fines for using illegal fireworks in DNR lands can run as much as $200. Parents could also be liable for the costs of extinguishing a fire started by their children.

Checking with local towns and officials before purchasing fireworks is also recommended. City, villages and towns may have their own ordinances that limit fireworks sales, possession and/or usage.

