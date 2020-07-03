Advertisement

Recipe: Top Round Ranch Salad

Try a beef recipe this 4th of July weekend from the Wisconsin Beef Council.
Top Round Ranch Salad from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Top Round Ranch Salad from the Wisconsin Beef Council(WSAW)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of You will be firing up the grill this weekend as part of your 4th of July festivities. And if you’re looking to put a twist on your meal, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a recipe to try.

TOP ROUND RANCH SALAD

Steak salad with a Southwestern twist. Hearty and lean Top Round Steak is marinated in salsa for max flavor, then served on a bed of greens, corn and beans with creamy ranch.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)
  • 1 cup prepared salsa
  • 8 cups chopped iceberg lettuce or pre-packaged iceberg lettuce mix
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 1/3 cup prepared ranch dressing
  • 1/3 cup prepared salsa
  • 1 cup broken tortilla chips (optional)

COOKING:

  1. Place beef Top Round Steak and 1 cup salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
  2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)
  3. Meanwhile, combine lettuce, beans and corn in shallow serving bowl; toss. Carve steak into thin slices; arrange on top of salad. Drizzle dressing and 1/3 cup salsa separately over beef. Sprinkle with chips, if desired.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

Beef up your backyard: the proper way to grill beef this 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association offers summer grilling tips before the 4th of July weekend.

Food

Colby dairy breakfast aims to remind community of farmers’ importance during COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
The annual Colby dairy breakfast is supporting farmers and reminding the community of their contribution to the local economy.

News

Program aims to improve eating habits by prescribing patients fruits and vegetables

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
An apple a day keeps the doctor away, as the saying goes.

Food

Local restaurants get ready to offer dine-in eating

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
After the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling, restaurants like Sam's Pizza are ready to open for dine-in eating.

Latest News

Food

Good Friday fish fry sales still high during COVID-19

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Friday fish fries have remained popular in central Wisconsin despite COVID-19.

Food

Doubletree offers cookie recipe for first time

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
The hotel chain is offering their cookie recipe for Easter weekend.

Food

Pairing wine with food for your next holiday party

Updated: Dec. 5, 2019 at 5:05 PM CST
|
By Holly Chilsen
The holiday season is such a special time to gather friends and family to share great wines, food and a casual spread of savory cheeses and decadent chocolates.

Food

Starting your fall diet out right, beginning in the kitchen

Updated: Sep. 30, 2019 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
A dietitian explained how getting back into our health this fall starts in the kitchen.

Food

Recipe: Creamy Veggie Chopped Salad

Updated: Jul. 26, 2019 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
From picnics in the park to backyard barbeques, this tasty recipe features seasonal produce and big flavor.

Food

Elevate your summer party with cheese

Updated: Jun. 7, 2019 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Cheese is the staple for any party in America's Dairyland. Food Network chef Ceci Carmichael shared tips and recipes to jazz up your party with cheese at the center.