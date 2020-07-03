Recipe: Top Round Ranch Salad

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of You will be firing up the grill this weekend as part of your 4th of July festivities. And if you’re looking to put a twist on your meal, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a recipe to try.

TOP ROUND RANCH SALAD

Steak salad with a Southwestern twist. Hearty and lean Top Round Steak is marinated in salsa for max flavor, then served on a bed of greens, corn and beans with creamy ranch.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)

1 cup prepared salsa

8 cups chopped iceberg lettuce or pre-packaged iceberg lettuce mix

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed, drained

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1/3 cup prepared ranch dressing

1/3 cup prepared salsa

1 cup broken tortilla chips (optional)

COOKING:

Place beef Top Round Steak and 1 cup salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Meanwhile, combine lettuce, beans and corn in shallow serving bowl; toss. Carve steak into thin slices; arrange on top of salad. Drizzle dressing and 1/3 cup salsa separately over beef. Sprinkle with chips, if desired.

