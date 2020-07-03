Advertisement

Recipe: Pesto Steak and Arugula Pizza

A delicious new take on a pizza, this recipe features grilled Sirloin Steak, pesto, tomatoes and arugula atop your favorite pizza dough. Nutrients in every slice.
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of you will be firing up the grill for the 4th of July holiday weekend. If you’re looking to put a twist on your meal, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a recipe combining beef and a popular favorite -- pizza.

Pesto Steak and Arugula Pizza

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)
  • 2 tablespoons basil pesto
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 refrigerated whole grain, whole wheat or regular pizza dough (about 1 pound)
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 cup yellow and/or red cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or quartered if large
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Italian blend cheese
  • Salt
  • 1 cup arugula or baby spinach leaves
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

COOKING:

  1. Combine pesto and lemon juice in small bowl. Evenly brush beef steak with 1 tablespoon pesto mixture.
  2. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  3. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F. Spray 10 x 15-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Place dough on baking sheet and pat dough to edges of baking sheet. Spread dough with remaining 3 tablespoons pesto mixture. Top with tomatoes and cheese. Bake in 425°F oven, 15 to 18 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
  4. Carve steak into slices; season with salt, if desired. Top pizza evenly with arugula and steak slices; sprinkle with red pepper, as desired.

Nutrition information per serving: 482 Calories; 126 Calories from fat; 14g Total Fat (4 g Saturated Fat; 2 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 80 mg Cholesterol; 573 mg Sodium; 49 g Total Carbohydrate; 8.8 g Dietary Fiber; 39 g Protein; 4.9 mg Iron; 10.6 mg NE Niacin; 0.6 mg Vitamin B6; 1.5 mcg Vitamin B12; 5 mg Zinc; 30.5 mcg Selenium; 102.6 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Dietary Fiber, Protein, Iron, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Choline.

