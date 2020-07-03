Percentage of positive tests back up; death rate down

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin crossed the milestone of 30,000 coronavirus cases in Friday’s state Department of Health Services report, with 30,317 people confirmed to have the virus since the first patient in Madison on February 5.

The state received 10,186 test results and 579 of them were positive, or 5.68%. That’s one-and-a-half percentage points higher than Thursday and brings the two-week trend, which was leveling off, pointing upwards again.

More cases were reported in 56 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Wisconsin averaged 510 positive tests per day over the past 7 days. The average was 370 positive tests per day the week before that.

Health officials are concerned as we go into the celebratory holiday weekend and are encouraging small gatherings over large ones and taking health precautions, including wearing face masks and maintaining a safe, physical distance.

Three more deaths reported in the past 24-hour period bring the death rate closer to 800. The 796 deaths is 2.63% of known cases -- a percentage that has been declining slowly but is certainly moving in the right direction.

It took Wisconsin 95 days to identify 10,000 coronavirus cases. It took 54 days to identify 20,000 more. This shows not just the spread of the virus but also the increase in coronavirus testing, which didn’t exceed 10,000 tests per day until late May.

More than 600,000 people (603,870) have now been tested in Wisconsin. The DHS does not count multiple tests given to the same person in these statistics, so even if a person is tested more than once they are only counted once.

24,043 of these patients are considered recovered, meaning more than 30 days have passed since their diagnosis or first symptoms, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented.

5,473 patients are still considered active cases, or 18%. You can read that as 18% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus were diagnosed in the past 30 days.

3,555 people were hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 11.7%. That percentage has been on a steady decline but also reflects the increasing number of cases among younger people in their teens, 20s and 30s who are less likely to be severely afflicted by the virus.

There are 244 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 75 in intensive care. There are 134 people hospitalized suspected of having COVID-19 but waiting for test results.

Twenty-four percent of the state’s hospital beds are available statewide.

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 23 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 36 cases (+2) (1 death)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,968 cases (+42) (42 deaths)

Buffalo - 8 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 3 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 113 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 95 cases (+7)

Clark - 82 cases (+5) (7 deaths) (+1)

Columbia - 91 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 39 cases (+5)

Dane - 2,175 cases (+222) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 476 cases (+15) (5 deaths)

Door - 45 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 39 cases (+9)

Dunn - 41 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 263 cases (+23) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases

Fond du Lac - 314 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Forest - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 165 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Green - 93 cases (+4) (1 death)

Green Lake - 35 cases (+2)

Iowa - 33 cases (+1)

Iron - 7 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 27 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 260 cases (+18) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 42 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,547 cases (+25) (44 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 61 cases (+2) (1 death)

La Crosse - 497 cases (+42)

Lafayette - 74 cases (+4)

Langlade - 11 cases (+1)

Lincoln - 12 cases (+2)

Manitowoc - 104 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 189 cases (+15) (1 death)

Marinette - 64 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 17 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 7 cases

Milwaukee - 11,823 cases (+161) (391 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 73 cases (+8) (1 death)

Oconto - 62 cases (+1)

Oneida - 20 cases

Outagamie - 508 cases (+17) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee - 242 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 72 cases (+4)

Polk - 59 cases (+7) (1 death)

Portage - 168 cases (+21)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,194 cases (+18) (63 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 897 cases (+24) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 117 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases

Shawano - 81 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 223 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 191 cases (+20) (1 death)

Taylor - 16 cases (+3)

Trempealeau - 126 cases (+8)

Vernon - 38 cases (+2)

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 650 cases (+38) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 411 cases (16 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,272 cases (+62) (39 deaths)

Waupaca - 122 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Waushara - 32 cases (+3)

Winnebago - 692 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Wood - 69 cases (+8) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 10 cases

Delta - 22 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 7 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton - 13 cases (+2)

Iron - 6 cases (1 death) (+1)

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 70 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 16 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

<b>Prevention</b>

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.