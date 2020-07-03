Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - "Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season." That's the message from the Green Bay Packers as they update season ticket holders on the possibilities of an NFL season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy sent a message to season ticket holders Friday about potential changes during the 2020 season.

At this time, the Packers are preparing to have fans in attendance. If that happens, the team says Lambeau Field's seating capacity would be "significantly reduced."

Less if any fans this season...IF there is a season https://t.co/GMlTyEokcl — Chris Roth (@rothchris) July 3, 2020

Face coverings would be required.

"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

#Packers announce they plan for fan capacity to be significantly reduced, face coverings to be required if fans are allowed at all @WBAY pic.twitter.com/hJf2nzeXXr — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) July 3, 2020

The Packers say they will not be able to guarantee ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats will be able to reserve tickets.

The Green and Gold package and Brown County Ticket Drawing program will be suspended for the season.

Residents who paid for the ticket drawing program will be automatically refunded.

No plan has been finalized, but the team wants season ticket holders to consider their options. The Packers will send them a questionnaire asking ticket holders if they wish to “opt in” to reserve tickets. Those who would chose to “opt out” would be able to decide whether to have their 2020 payment refunded or get a credit for 2021.

The Packers announced earlier this week that players would not be staying at St. Norbert College during training camp. It marks the first time in decades that the players will not move into the dorms in De Pere.

The team cited NFL protocols requiring teams to maximize use of their own facilities to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

#Packers update season ticket holders on preparations for the 2020 season. 📝 https://t.co/rJliqt5x86 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 3, 2020

