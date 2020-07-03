The Neighbors’ Place giving away free milk, eggs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau is handing out free milk and eggs to anyone that needs dairy products in hopes of distributing the product before it expires.

“We got our monthly commodities of milk and it’s all dated through July 11,” explained Dave Phelps, food pantry director at The Neighbors’ Place. “We just want to make sure this gets out to families that need it.”

Volunteers were on hand at The Neighbors’ Place from 2-4 p.m. Thursday. After what was a lower than expected turnout, Phelps says community members can anticipate another giveaway sometime early next week.

“I know that we’re going to have milk and dairy, eggs to give away,” Phelps said. “We will post everything that we’re doing on Facebook, so please follow us, The Neighbors’ Place on Facebook, and watch for postings of how we can do this again.”

Anyone that would like milk or eggs are allowed to pick product up during the scheduled times. No paperwork is required.

