Marshfield Police looking for missing elderly woman

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly woman.

75-year old Karen Spindler left her home on the 2700 block of S. Apple Ave in Marshfield. She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink long sleeve shirt, and white shoes. She has gray hair and was wearing up in a ponytail. Police say she has dementia.

If you see Karen or have any information, please contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394.

