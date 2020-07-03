Advertisement

Marshfield Police looking for missing elderly woman

Police are searching for 75-year old Karen Spindler
Police are searching for 75-year old Karen Spindler(Marshfield Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly woman.

75-year old Karen Spindler left her home on the 2700 block of S. Apple Ave in Marshfield. She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink long sleeve shirt, and white shoes. She has gray hair and was wearing up in a ponytail. Police say she has dementia.

If you see Karen or have any information, please contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Percentage of positive tests back up; death rate down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It took Wisconsin 95 days to identify its first 10,000 cases and 54 days to identify another 20,000.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday: Hot and muggy with heat index values 92° to 97°

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday.

News

Ranch salad idea with grilled steak for your Independence Day cookout

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ranch salad idea with grilled steak for your Independence Day cookout

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Packers release possible changes for fans during 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Packers release possible changes for fans during 2020 season

News

Crews responding to vehicle fire near Kronenwetter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-39 near Kronenwetter

News

Antigo Tater Trot goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The annual Antigo Tator Trot race will be held virtually this year

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.