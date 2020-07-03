Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Changes possibly coming to residence hall at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Changes to residence hall possible

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

Latest News

Coronavirus

$90 million in Wisconsin child support payments under review for possible over-payment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
A Stevens Point family has been hit with nearly all of the pandemic's economic and life impacts and then is double charged for child support, waiting weeks to get the issue resolved.

News

Amazon distribution center opening in Greenville

Updated: 4 hours ago
The warehouse in the Greenville Business Park is expected to be operational later this month, the town administrator says.

News

Wisconsin officer shoots Black man brandishing knives

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Wisconsin police officer shot and killed a Black man on Thursday after the man allegedly chased a woman with a pair of knives, though the man’s family said police knew he had psychiatric issues and that they don’t think he would have been killed if he wasn’t Black.

National

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

Updated: 5 hours ago
Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

Wausau group hands out hundreds of gift bags to first responders

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wausau group hands out hundreds of gift bags to first responders