Fireworks shows and other events happening this holiday weekend

(WSAW) - The Independence Day holiday is here and although many events have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are still a handful of fireworks shows and celebrations happening in Central Wisconsin this weekend.

Amherst: 4th of July Chicken Roast at the Amherst Fairgrounds, fireworks at dusk; July 4

Rosholt: Fireworks at the fair park; July 4

Rib Lake: Fireworks on Rib Lake at dusk; July 3

Marshfield: Fireworks at the fairground; July 4

Mosinee: 4th of July Festival at River Park, fireworks at dusk; July 4

Mosinee: Fireworks at Bullheads Bar and Grill/River’s Edge Campground; July 3

Fenwood: Fireworks at dusk at the Fenwood Ball Park; July 4

Medford: Fireworks at dusk at City Park; July 3

Athens: Fireworks at dusk; July 3

Elcho: Fireworks at dusk over the Elcho Ball Field/football field near Sno-Devil Park; July 4

Phillips: Fireworks at dusk at Lake Duroy; July 4

Rhinelander: Fireworks at dusk at Hodag Park; July 4

Mercer: Parade 11 a.m.; Food, beverages, and fun at Carow Park 3 p.m. til dusk, fireworks at dusk; July 4

Minocqua: Vintage Military Plane Flyover at 4 p.m.; Min-Aqua Bat Waterski Show 7 p.m.; fireworks at dusk at Torpy Park; July 4

Park Falls: Fireworks at the American Legion Hall; July 4

Antigo: Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. at Antigo High School; July 4

Boulder Junction: Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Airport; July 4

Crandon: Fireworks at Mole Lake Casino at dusk; July 4

