Fireworks shows and other events happening this holiday weekend

(WRDW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The Independence Day holiday is here and although many events have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are still a handful of fireworks shows and celebrations happening in Central Wisconsin this weekend.

  • Amherst: 4th of July Chicken Roast at the Amherst Fairgrounds, fireworks at dusk; July 4
  • Rosholt: Fireworks at the fair park; July 4
  • Rib Lake: Fireworks on Rib Lake at dusk; July 3
  • Marshfield: Fireworks at the fairground; July 4
  • Mosinee: 4th of July Festival at River Park, fireworks at dusk; July 4
  • Mosinee: Fireworks at Bullheads Bar and Grill/River’s Edge Campground; July 3
  • Fenwood: Fireworks at dusk at the Fenwood Ball Park; July 4
  • Medford: Fireworks at dusk at City Park; July 3
  • Athens: Fireworks at dusk; July 3
  • Elcho: Fireworks at dusk over the Elcho Ball Field/football field near Sno-Devil Park; July 4
  • Phillips: Fireworks at dusk at Lake Duroy; July 4
  • Rhinelander: Fireworks at dusk at Hodag Park; July 4
  • Mercer: Parade 11 a.m.; Food, beverages, and fun at Carow Park 3 p.m. til dusk, fireworks at dusk; July 4
  • Minocqua: Vintage Military Plane Flyover at 4 p.m.; Min-Aqua Bat Waterski Show 7 p.m.; fireworks at dusk at Torpy Park; July 4
  • Park Falls: Fireworks at the American Legion Hall; July 4
  • Antigo: Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. at Antigo High School; July 4
  • Boulder Junction: Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Airport; July 4
  • Crandon: Fireworks at Mole Lake Casino at dusk; July 4

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

