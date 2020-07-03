Driver accused of DUI after crashing car in river

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

One driver is in custody after driving his vehicle into the Wisconsin River while under the influence.

Wood County Deputies responded to a call at 2:40 Friday morning about a wet man walking through properties near River Road West and State Highway 66 in the Town of Rudolph. After locating the man, officers were able to locate the submerged car.

Through further inspection of the vehicle, they found no one else was inside. The driver was taken into custody when it was determined he did not receive any injuries and did not need medical attention.

