Advertisement

Changes could be in store for Marathon Hall

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s Extension, Education and Economic Development Committee unanimously agreed Thursday night to continue to research the benefits of Public-Private partnership addressing student housing needs at the UWSP-Wausau campus.

“We are responsible for making sure that the facilities of the UWSP-Wausau campus are well-maintained and safe and, honestly, are an asset to this community,” explained committee chair Sara Guild. “It is part of Marathon County’s property, but we have a great agreement with the UWSP-Wausau entity to provide them with facilities so that they can provide education thus supporting our entire community.”

Ann Herda-Rapp is an executive on campus as well as a sociology professor. She says the research shows that change needs to be done.

“Student interests in housing have changed,” explained Herda-Rapp. “They’re looking for more suite or apartment style housing; with more amenities.”

Guild says the public-private partnership could provide that if deemed the best option.

“Just from talking with a few different people, everyone has new ideas so it could definitely look differently,” Guild said. “We may continue to keep the ground under our ownership, leasing that ground to a private entity that can either refurbish the current dorm structure, or even tear it down and build something new in its place. We would be looking for some form of housing, and the current expectation is that it would be housing that could hold students for the campus. Whether it was exclusive to students or it also would include the option for others of the general public to stay there is something that would be explored.”

Herda-Rapp says it’s a great recruiting tool for the university to be able to offer on-campus housing, especially with three bachelors programs helping increase attendance and interest in the school.

“Students tell us that they like that proximity to campus, they like the sense of community,” Herda-Rapp said. “There’s a whole package. With more bachelor’s degrees, with housing, nice housing options like this; it could really help to drive enrollment up and we’re seeing an uptick now so that could really help to boost it further.”

Marathon Hall was built in 1968 with its last substantial renovation project taking place in 2001.

The hall is three-stories tall with 54 rooms and two common bathrooms on each floor. Herda-Rapp says the hall has historically housed around 10% of the UWSP-Wausau student population, that number dropping to between 5 and 6% in recent years due to outdated living conditions, that information gathered in survey of students in 2015.

The hall will remain closed for the 2020/2021 school year with only a limited number of classes set to be offered on campus due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guild says that while the circumstances aren’t ideal, it gives the university and the county an opportunity to find a better solution for the future.

“Essentially, we’re looking at the silver lining,” said Guild. “The COVID crisis is a huge impact and one of the outcomes of it is there won’t be students at campus. Because of that, this is the time to look and see if we can improve the options and services for future students.”

Both Guild and Herda-Rapp agreed that Fall of 2021 would be very optimistic to have a future project complete, adding that Fall of 2022 would seem more likely.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

The Neighbors’ Place giving away free milk, eggs

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau is handing out free milk and eggs to anyone that needs dairy products in hopes of distributing the product before it expires.

News

Changes to residence hall possible

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

Coronavirus

$90 million in Wisconsin child support payments under review for possible over-payment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
A Stevens Point family has been hit with nearly all of the pandemic's economic and life impacts and then is double charged for child support, waiting weeks to get the issue resolved.

Latest News

News

Amazon distribution center opening in Greenville

Updated: 3 hours ago
The warehouse in the Greenville Business Park is expected to be operational later this month, the town administrator says.

News

Wisconsin officer shoots Black man brandishing knives

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Wisconsin police officer shot and killed a Black man on Thursday after the man allegedly chased a woman with a pair of knives, though the man’s family said police knew he had psychiatric issues and that they don’t think he would have been killed if he wasn’t Black.

News

Wausau group hands out hundreds of gift bags to first responders

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wausau group hands out hundreds of gift bags to first responders

News

7 Investigates: Errors with child support with stimulus, tax refunds

Updated: 4 hours ago
7 Investigates: Errors with child support with stimulus, tax refunds

News

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office undergoes renovations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office underwent renovations over the past two years to not only improve the workplace for its workers, but to take a step towards the future of public safety.

News

Neighbors' Place hands out free dairy products to anyone in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
Neighbors' Place hands out free dairy products to anyone in need