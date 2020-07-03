Changes could be in store for Marathon Hall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s Extension, Education and Economic Development Committee unanimously agreed Thursday night to continue to research the benefits of Public-Private partnership addressing student housing needs at the UWSP-Wausau campus.

“We are responsible for making sure that the facilities of the UWSP-Wausau campus are well-maintained and safe and, honestly, are an asset to this community,” explained committee chair Sara Guild. “It is part of Marathon County’s property, but we have a great agreement with the UWSP-Wausau entity to provide them with facilities so that they can provide education thus supporting our entire community.”

Ann Herda-Rapp is an executive on campus as well as a sociology professor. She says the research shows that change needs to be done.

“Student interests in housing have changed,” explained Herda-Rapp. “They’re looking for more suite or apartment style housing; with more amenities.”

Guild says the public-private partnership could provide that if deemed the best option.

“Just from talking with a few different people, everyone has new ideas so it could definitely look differently,” Guild said. “We may continue to keep the ground under our ownership, leasing that ground to a private entity that can either refurbish the current dorm structure, or even tear it down and build something new in its place. We would be looking for some form of housing, and the current expectation is that it would be housing that could hold students for the campus. Whether it was exclusive to students or it also would include the option for others of the general public to stay there is something that would be explored.”

Herda-Rapp says it’s a great recruiting tool for the university to be able to offer on-campus housing, especially with three bachelors programs helping increase attendance and interest in the school.

“Students tell us that they like that proximity to campus, they like the sense of community,” Herda-Rapp said. “There’s a whole package. With more bachelor’s degrees, with housing, nice housing options like this; it could really help to drive enrollment up and we’re seeing an uptick now so that could really help to boost it further.”

Marathon Hall was built in 1968 with its last substantial renovation project taking place in 2001.

The hall is three-stories tall with 54 rooms and two common bathrooms on each floor. Herda-Rapp says the hall has historically housed around 10% of the UWSP-Wausau student population, that number dropping to between 5 and 6% in recent years due to outdated living conditions, that information gathered in survey of students in 2015.

The hall will remain closed for the 2020/2021 school year with only a limited number of classes set to be offered on campus due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guild says that while the circumstances aren’t ideal, it gives the university and the county an opportunity to find a better solution for the future.

“Essentially, we’re looking at the silver lining,” said Guild. “The COVID crisis is a huge impact and one of the outcomes of it is there won’t be students at campus. Because of that, this is the time to look and see if we can improve the options and services for future students.”

Both Guild and Herda-Rapp agreed that Fall of 2021 would be very optimistic to have a future project complete, adding that Fall of 2022 would seem more likely.

