Auburndale Music Fest attendees test positive for COVID-19

(CDC)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is confirming multiple individuals who attended the Auburndale Music Festival held on June 27 and 28 have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, some of those individuals were likely contagious while they were at the festival. Cases were known to have been at the food and beverage distribution areas, as well as watching and playing in the softball and volleyball games.

“The Wood County Health Department is unable to determine all of the individuals who may have been exposed,” states Wood County Health Officer and Director, Sue Kunferman. “If you were at the festival on either of those days and have developed symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, fatigue, loss of taste, or smell) please contact your healthcare provider to get tested.”

If you were in attendance, you are asked to stay home as much as possible until July 11. If you must leave your home, please wear a face covering, maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others, and practice good hand hygiene.

The health department says has been a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Wood County over the last week, particularly on the north end of the county. Many of these cases stem from gatherings such as sporting/fitness events, private parties, and other gatherings. They ask that you refrain from gathering in large groups at this time and if you would like to enjoy the fireworks, please do so from your vehicle with members of your own household.

