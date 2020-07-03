Advertisement

Antigo Tater Trot goes virtual

The 2020 Tater Trot goes virtual
The 2020 Tater Trot goes virtual(Antigo Tater Trot)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Antigo Tater Trot race will be held virtually this year.

Due to recommendations to avoid large gatherings because of COVID-19, event organizers have decided to make this year’s event virtual-only. Participants can register online by August 1 for either the 10K run, 3.75-mile run/walk, or the 1-mile run and run or walk their race anytime between August 3 and August 9. Results will be submitted electronically.

“We appreciate our Tater Trot community more than they know,” said Melissa Wilhelm, Race Director. “Things won’t be the same this year, but we look forward to celebrating the perseverance and dedication to the community through this very special virtual event. We look forward to coming back, stronger than ever, for our 40th anniversary event in 2021.”

Individuals can visit www.antigotatertrot.com for more information or to register.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Driver accused of DUI after crashing car in river

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
One driver is in custody after driving his vehicle into the Wisconsin River while under the influence.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know - Friday, July 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sean and Kailin recap the seven biggest stories heading into the holiday weekend.

News

Changes possibly coming to residence hall at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Changes to residence hall possible

Updated: 14 hours ago

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

Coronavirus

$90 million in Wisconsin child support payments under review for possible over-payment

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
A Stevens Point family has been hit with nearly all of the pandemic's economic and life impacts and then is double charged for child support, waiting weeks to get the issue resolved.

News

Amazon distribution center opening in Greenville

Updated: 16 hours ago
The warehouse in the Greenville Business Park is expected to be operational later this month, the town administrator says.