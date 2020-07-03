Antigo Tater Trot goes virtual

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Antigo Tater Trot race will be held virtually this year.

Due to recommendations to avoid large gatherings because of COVID-19, event organizers have decided to make this year’s event virtual-only. Participants can register online by August 1 for either the 10K run, 3.75-mile run/walk, or the 1-mile run and run or walk their race anytime between August 3 and August 9. Results will be submitted electronically.

“We appreciate our Tater Trot community more than they know,” said Melissa Wilhelm, Race Director. “Things won’t be the same this year, but we look forward to celebrating the perseverance and dedication to the community through this very special virtual event. We look forward to coming back, stronger than ever, for our 40th anniversary event in 2021.”

Individuals can visit www.antigotatertrot.com for more information or to register.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.