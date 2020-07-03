Advertisement

Amazon distribution center opening in Greenville

FILE - File photo of a box for an Amazon Prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - File photo of a box for an Amazon Prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)(KY3)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amazon distribution center is under construction in Outagamie County in the Greenville Business Park, a couple miles north of Appleton International Airport.

Greenville Town Administrator Joel Gregozeski tells Action 2 News the 110,000-square foot facility is expected to be operational at the end of the month.

It will add 140 to 160 full-time jobs. Town Chair Jack Anderson says more, seasonal workers will be hired as-needed.

The Amazon Jobs website includes openings in the warehouse and logistics, including warehouse team members, warehouse specialists, delivery operations and yard marshal. The company’s minimum wage is $15/hour.

Amazon also has a distribution center in Kenosha. Amazon’s corporate website says it has more than 175 warehouses -- or “fulfillment centers,” as it calls them -- around the world, mostly in North America and Europe.

Town leaders tell us the building is constructed and owned by Ryan Companies, a Milwaukee-based developer, and is worth $19 million in tax revenue.

