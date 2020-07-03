Advertisement

3 staff members at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake School test positive for COVID-19

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Three staff members at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake School have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to John Beard, the Department of Corrections communications director,, all staff members and youth were tested for COVID-19 earlier this week. All youth have tested negative. All staff members are now required to wear masks and youth are encouraged to the same.

Beard was not aware of what kind of contact the three staff members have with youth, but said any youth or staff who have had a high-risk exposure would be isolated or quarantine to monitor for symptoms and there is enough space at the schools to be able to spread youth out if necessary.

To take a look at the precautions the DOC is taking during the pandemic, click here.

