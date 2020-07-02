Advertisement

Wisconsin Senator proposes end to Columbus Day

Republican Ron Johnson is joined by another member of the GOP in the effort
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson is proposing eliminating one national holiday and replacing it with another.

Johnson and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford are seeking to amend a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday and getting rid of Columbus Day.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Columbus Day honors Christopher Columbus and has been recognized as a federal holiday since 1934.

It has fallen on the second Monday in October since 1968.

