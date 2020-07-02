Wisconsin Senator proposes end to Columbus Day
Republican Ron Johnson is joined by another member of the GOP in the effort
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson is proposing eliminating one national holiday and replacing it with another.
Johnson and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford are seeking to amend a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday and getting rid of Columbus Day.
Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
Columbus Day honors Christopher Columbus and has been recognized as a federal holiday since 1934.
It has fallen on the second Monday in October since 1968.
