Wisconsin DHS urges people to stay home for July 4th weekend

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging residents to stay home and follow best public health practices during the upcoming July 4th weekend.

According to DHS, Wisconsin has seen a recent surge in cases, with half of all positive cases coming within the past five weeks and nearly 20% in the last two weeks. They said this spike in cases is caused in part by an increase in infections among younger people. Contact tracing by local health departments has revealed that many of these cases can be traced back to bars.

“This message is especially important for younger people to hear,” said Governor Tony Evers. “We know this is a time people like to celebrate with friends, but COVID-19 is still spreading in our state, and we need everyone to take the necessary precautions.”

While there were more confirmed COVID-19 cases during early May compared to early June, more than twice the percentage of cases (14% compared to 7%) reported attending a gathering or party or meeting up with people outside their homes within two weeks of getting COVID-19. 1% reported attending a protest or rally during early June.

“23% of our total cases in Wisconsin are people in their twenties,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Compare that to our cases in early April when 11% of positive cases were in their twenties. In order to help decrease the infection rate in our state, we need younger Wisconsinites to take more precautions like staying home, physical distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings whenever possible.”

DHS says contact tracing has revealed more and more people that have tested positive for COVID-19 have recently met up with people outside of their household. As the summer goes on, they encourage people to consults the guidelines on the DHS Avoid Illness webpage on how to participate in summer activities safely.

