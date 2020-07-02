Advertisement

Wausau group makes gift bags for area first responders

"Basket and Bolt" is giving back to area first responders with homemade gifts.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau residents Amanda Ely and Kailin Alexander were hoping to help out first responders in the Wausau area.

“They have put in so much work, and they are also putting their lives on the line for us,” Ely said.

The two decided to make handmade gift bags, totaling 400 for the Aspirus and Ascension ER, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wausau police department. The best part of the group is the responses that they get back.

“Oh my god yeah, that’s probably one of the best parts, coming out here to see their faces light up,” Ely explained.

“The staff’s eyes light up when we get things. It just makes their day brighter,” Aspirus emergency room interim manager Stephanie Dulak added.

The bags consist of snacks, cards, and even free items from local restaurants. Some of those items were donated by people and businesses in the Wausau community.

“My favorite honestly meeting everyone I’ve met doing this, and seeing how wonderful the community is on supporting it,” Ely said.

For the people who received one of the bags, it means more than what is inside them.

“We are incredibly grateful. The love and the support from the community not only through these troubled times but all the time has been just amazing,” Dulak stated.

Even if people don’t have the time or resources to put together a gift, the group still thinks people can show their appreciation for first responders.

“Just say ‘thank you for what you do’,” Ely said.

