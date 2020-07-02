Advertisement

Study: World’s pile of electronic waste grows ever higher

In this photo taken on July 13, 2018, old mobile phones fill a bin at the Out Of Use company warehouse in Beringen, Belgium. The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.
In this photo taken on July 13, 2018, old mobile phones fill a bin at the Out Of Use company warehouse in Beringen, Belgium. The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.

The U.N.-backed study estimated the amount of e-waste that piled up globally in 2019 at 53.6 million metric tonnes (59.1 million tons) - almost 2 million metric tons more than the previous year.

The authors of the study calculated the combined weight of all dumped devices with a battery or a plug last year was the equivalent of 350 cruise ships the size of the Queen Mary 2.

Among all the discarded plastic and silicon were large amounts of copper, gold and other precious metals — used for example to conduct electricity on circuit boards. While about a sixth of it was recycled, the remainder of those valuable components — worth about $57 billion — weren't reclaimed, the study found.

Discarded electronic equipment also poses a health and environmental hazard, as it contains substances such as mercury that can damage the nervous system.

The authors of the study, which is produced by the U.N. University, the International Solid Waste Association and others, predicted that global e-waste could grow to 74 million metric tons by 2030.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attorney General Josh Kaul announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Eric Zahn
Launched by Attorney General Josh Kaul today, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force will help fight the abduction, homicide, violence, and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who committed suicide

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide as police approached.

News

Farm Center pilot programs offers counseling hotline for farmers

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Farmers can now access additional free and confidential counseling resources thanks to a new program offered by the Farm Center at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

National

Coronavirus cases rise in 40 states; Texas issues mask mandate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

Latest News

National

Cases increase at rapid pace as US heads into holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
This Fourth of July will not resemble anything most of us have ever seen in our lifetime.

News

Wisconsin nears 30,000 coronavirus cases, 800 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin added more than 10,000 cases in less than a month.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.

National

Tips for safe July Fourth celebrations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.