Minocqua man sentenced for child sexual assault after testing of backlogged sexual assault kits

Oneida County, Wis. (WSAW) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Brandon A. Darnick has been sentenced to 25 years initial confinement plus 15 years extended supervision following a guilty jury verdict in Oneida County for First Degree Child Sexual Assault – Sexual Contact with a Child Under Age 13 for an assault that occurred in 2013. The victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) in 2018. The case was presided over by Oneida Co. Judge Patrick F. O’Melia.

“This case shows, once again, how important the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative is and how important it is that we continue working to strengthen Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault,” said Attorney General. “Thank you to the many people whose work led to justice.”

