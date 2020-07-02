Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CDT

BC-FATAL SHOOTINGS-MILWAUKEE

5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have died in shootings in Milwaukee within 20 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, including a 16-year-old girl. The latest victim of gun violence is a 20-year-old Brown Deer man who died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Two men, ages 33 and 34, were killed Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. on the city’s south side. About 12 hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side. The 16-year-old girl was killed just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that the circumstances of all five deaths are under investigation.

Wisconsin court may not rule on voter purge before November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

Health officials close indoor service at Madison bars

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate. Many of the new cases involve young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. Bar owners are weighing a legal challenge. Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist Scott Stenger said health officials are not taking into account what role recent protests over police brutality may have in the surge.

Judge throws out Racine's coronavirus plan

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has thrown out Racine's coronvirus ordinance as unconstitutional. Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson said Wednesday that Racine's plan violated Wisconsin's constitution because it interfered with the right to assemble. The judge also said the ordinance was so broadly written that “no average person of ordinary intelligence can make sense of its sprawling breadth.” The owner of a CrossFit gym brought the lawsuit, saying the city's rules threatened his business. The Journal Sentinel reports the judge said the city could adopt a new plan to deal with the coronavirus, if it was written more narrowly. Racine Mayor Cory Mason calls the judge's decision ”irresponsible" and says the city has asked for an immediate stay of the decision.

Wisconsin city council to vote on removing Columbus statue

COLUMBUS, Wis (AP) — A Wisconsin city that is named after Christopher Columbus will vote on whether to remove a statue of its namesake at a time when monuments honoring controversial white figures are being criticized following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. WISC-TV reported Tuesday that Columbus alders will decide the statue’s fate at Tuesday's council meeting. The decision follows a petition started by Abbi Adams, a senior at Columbus High School, to remove the statue. During the meeting, Adams said what Christopher Columbus symbolizes shouldn’t represent her city. But some want to keep the statue to preserve its history.

Man found dead in Madison area lagoon was wanted in shooting

MONONA, Wis. (AP) — A man found dead in a lagoon in a Madison suburb after a police chase was wanted in a shooting that injured two people in April. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man whose body was found Monday in a Monona lagoon as 21-year-old Rodney Freeman Jr. of Madison. The Wisconsin State Journal reports preliminary autopsy results confirmed Freeman's death was consistent with drowning. Officers began chasing the vehicle Saturday after suspecting it was connected to some violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle crashed into trees and the driver fled on foot. Officers used a tracking dog to help find the driver, but failed to do so Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating Freeman's death as an officer-involved death.

Minnesota woman sentenced to 4 years in ginseng scam

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty in an elaborate ginseng farm fraud scheme. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 51-year-old Mai Vang of Brooklyn Center pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft-by-swindle charges. Vang also must pay restitution of more than $480,000 to the nine victims she defrauded. Vang had eluded arrest for two years after charges were filed against her in 2017. She was found in Georgia in March and extradited to Minnesota. Prosecutors say Vang convinced members of Minnesota's Hmong community to invest in a ginseng farm she claimed to own near Wausau, Wisconsin.