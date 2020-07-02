Kayakers hit the water with Wausau Paddle Adventure July 1-12

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to get a little exercise and enjoy some friendly competition, now is your chance to do so at the Wisconsin River.

From July 1 until July 12, Ironbull is hosting their ‘Wausau Paddle Adventure’ as a way to help promote outdoor activity with some fun competition.

“There’s not a lot to go out and do right now, and so it’s one of those things that motivates you to actually get out of the house and do something,” Wausau Paddle Adventure Participant Paula Neiweem said.

That’s just what Ironbull’s Paddle Adventure is all about, having fun and getting outside. Ironbull is a charitable group in Central Wisconsin that strives to get people outdoors even when times are rough.

“We want to promote the outdoor recreation venues we have in Central Wisconsin so we have some beautiful parks here in downtown Wausau. We have some beautiful waterways including the Wisconsin River going right through the downtown Wausau area,” Ironbull Executive Director Andrea Larson said.

The free event is spread out over 12 days on the Wisconsin River and allows people to join the four mile kayaking fun on their own time. Whether it’s in the morning, afternoon, or in the evening. There’s no set time for competitors.

The way the event works is paddlers register on Ironbull’s website at https://www.ironbull.org/details-wausau-paddle or once you get to Oak Island Park. Then, paddlers have the opportunity to set sail any time.

Ironbull asks that participants register so they can keep track of community impact.

“The great outdoors is always open, and so no time is better than now to come do these things that maybe you didn’t have time to do before and explore some of these things right in our backyards,” Larson said.

The competition can be as intense as you want it because it’s all part of the fun of a water adventure. Ironbull will have a leaderboard posted to their website as well as some small prizes for winners.

“It’s just fun,” Neiweem said. “I’m excited because I haven’t really paddled on this part of the river yet, so it will be a new experience for me when I get out there.”

Participants are also able to do the competition as many times as they want for as long as they want, until the end of the competition, July 12.

