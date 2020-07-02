Advertisement

How you can still get involved with NWSF

(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair was scheduled to start next week, but has been postponed until 2021.

Even though the fair is not going on as planned, the staff is still working hard to give you the fair experience.

During fair week (July 7- 12) there will still be a few ways to get the fair experience. Online there will be a virtual tribute to showcase all the exhibitors from the fair. At the end of fair week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day they will have fair food available on the grounds to support the vendors.

“Know that for the 2021 fair, everything that we had planned in this huge area for the fair will be here in 2021, all of our acts, all of our artists and it’s even going to be bigger than ever,” said Rusty Volk, the executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

The 4-H and FFA students are still selling their animals, just working on their own marketing strategies to reach businesses this year. If businesses would like to purchase an animal, they can reach out to me via phone at 715-307-4686 or Jill Kuehni at 715-703-0917 by the end of this week as animals will be sent to the processing plants mid-week next week.

The current Fairest of the Fair, Beth McIlquham will continue to hold her title all the way through the 2021 fair.

The staff has also gotten creative to use the space that the fairground offers. They have hosted everything from drive in movies, Rotary meetings and even funerals to give people a safe space to spend time either outside or in the exhibition halls.

“The people enjoyed it and they loved it because they could stay apart, when you are brining cars in you spread them out,” Volk said. “We have space at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds and we are using it to the best of our ability and I ask you to consider using it as well, it is here, we might as well use the property as it was meant to do.”

To view the virtual showcase:

Northern Wisconsin State Fair

