Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have died in shootings in Milwaukee within 20 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, including a 16-year-old girl. The latest victim of gun violence is a 20-year-old Brown Deer man who died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Two men, ages 33 and 34, were killed Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. on the city’s south side. About 12 hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side. The 16-year-old girl was killed just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that the circumstances of all five deaths are under investigation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate. Many of the new cases involve young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. Bar owners are weighing a legal challenge. Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist Scott Stenger said health officials are not taking into account what role recent protests over police brutality may have in the surge.

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has thrown out Racine's coronvirus ordinance as unconstitutional. Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson said Wednesday that Racine's plan violated Wisconsin's constitution because it interfered with the right to assemble. The judge also said the ordinance was so broadly written that “no average person of ordinary intelligence can make sense of its sprawling breadth.” The owner of a CrossFit gym brought the lawsuit, saying the city's rules threatened his business. The Journal Sentinel reports the judge said the city could adopt a new plan to deal with the coronavirus, if it was written more narrowly. Racine Mayor Cory Mason calls the judge's decision ”irresponsible" and says the city has asked for an immediate stay of the decision.