Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are urging people to stay home during the Fourth of July holiday to help stem a recent surge in coronavirus infections. The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks. The agency says the spike has been driven largely by young people congregating in bars. State Health Secretary Andrea Palm says 23% of total confirmed cases in Wisconsin are people in their 20s. Overall the state has seen 29,199 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March and 786 deaths.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say Sheboygan police shot and killed a man after officers were called to a disturbance between a woman and the person who died. Sgt. Andy Kundinger says police were informed by the caller that the man was armed. Kundinger says officers arrived early Thursday, made contact with the man and he was fatally shot. Police did not describe the circumstances that led to the shooting. The man’s family identified him as 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate the shooting.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have died in shootings in Milwaukee within 20 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, including a 16-year-old girl. The latest victim of gun violence is a 20-year-old Brown Deer man who died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Two men, ages 33 and 34, were killed Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. on the city’s south side. About 12 hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side. The 16-year-old girl was killed just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that the circumstances of all five deaths are under investigation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.