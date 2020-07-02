Giannis ready to take flight in Orlando

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Bucks will have the best record in the NBA when the season starts up later this month, but it will be a whole new world for players including Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Going to Orlando is going to be tough because we aren’t going to be able to see our family,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

It will be especially hard for Giannis. The MVP and his girlfriend just had a baby less than five months ago. The silver lining is the added time he had with Liam when the season was put on hold.

“I’ve had the opportunity for four months to see my son grow and be around him,” said Antetokounmpo.

Leaving his family is a sacrifice he is willing to make.

“I’ve worked personally (for) seven years on the team,” Giannis said. “I’ve worked all season long to be in a position to go out there and win a championship.”

Giannis has experience being away from his family.

“You know, I’ve done this in FIBA before,” Giannis said. I’ve traveled to China. I’ve traveled to France and stayed there for 2-3 weeks.”

As for his game on the court, he’s ready to lead his team to the promise land.

“As a team leader, I gotta be ready because a lot of guys on the team follow my lead,” Antetokounmpo said. “My personal goal is to win a championship.”

Giannis admitted that he isn’t going to pack his bag for the trip to Orlando. He said his girlfriend will be doing that for him.

