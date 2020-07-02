Advertisement

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

More than 450 Confederate soldiers are buried in the cemetery
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out "stop racism."
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RESACA, Ga. (Gray News) — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery.

Deputy E.L. Kirby found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground, an incident report said. They had been removed from gravesites.

Some of the flags spelled out “stop racism.” Others were in the shape of an X.

Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out "stop racism."
Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Kirby picked up the flags and placed them back around the cemetery, the report said.

The cemetery, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, is the burial place for more than 450 Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War Battle of Resaca in May 1864.

