Free COVID-19 testing event next week in Abbotsford

COVID-19 testing sign. (WBAY Photo)
COVID-19 testing sign. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon and Clark County Health Departments and Family La Clinica will provide free COVID-19 testing next week in Abbotsford.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, July 10 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive-through and walk-up style testing will be located in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 1011 E. Spruce Street in Abbotsford. Testing will be done with the assistance of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Community members do not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested. The health department strongly encourages those who are currently experiencing symptoms to get tested at this time. Symptoms included fever, cough, congestion, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches. Participants must be 5 years old or older.

Family Health La Clinica, a Wisconsin Community Health Center, will have bilingual Spanish/English health education staff on-site to provide information on preventing the spread of COVID, what to expect if you are diagnosed with COVID-19, and answer any questions. Family Health La Clinica’s Family Physician, Cheston Price, believes the event can promote “education as a primary weapon in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.”

“Identifying positive cases is a key aspect of our strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID19.” Said Marathon County Health Officer Joan Theurer. “Our goal is to reach out to the Abbotsford community, which has been experiencing outbreaks at this time, and work to assist those businesses and individuals who have positive tests.”

The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service is providing Spanish speaking liaisons to make the testing event more accessible to the Spanish speaking community.

The health department says the main goal of this event is to provide vulnerable communities with mass testing and to give public health officials better insight into how widespread COVID-19 is in our community.

