Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. Hazy, hot, and muggy conditions arrive on Friday and will continue this weekend. Heat index values on Friday will be in the mid 90s and the low 90s on Saturday.

A summer-like pattern will be in place for much of the region in the next 5 to 7 days. It will also be muggy with dew points in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees. Low temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 60s. Air condition and fans will be working overtime for the next few days. Chances for showers and storms will be minimal over the weekend. The best chance for a storm will be during the peak of daytime heating. A bit of a cool down will arrive late Sunday into Monday. The last time it was this hot around the 4th of July was back in 2012.

Most areas will stay dry throughout these first alert weather days, but the heat will be the real issue. We will need to make sure we are staying as hydrated as possible as we spend extra time outside for the holiday weekend. Also another friendly reminder to not leave pets or children in your car, as temperatures skyrocket in cars extremely fast. We will need to take extra precautions this weekend if outdoor activities are planned.

The highest heat index values so far this summer.
The highest heat index values so far this summer.(WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

The hottest 4th of July is possible since 2012.
The hottest 4th of July is possible since 2012.(WSAW)

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: seconds ago

Weather

Wildfire near Mount Rushmore contained ahead of Trump visit

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Event planners are hoping for rain this week, but are monitoring fire conditions and would decide if it is safe to set off fireworks.

News

Wisconsin DHS urges people to stay home for July 4th weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging residents to stay home and follow best public health practices during the upcoming July 4th weekend.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing event next week in Abbotsford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Marathon and Clark County Health Departments and Family La Clinica will provide free COVID-19 testing next week in Abbotsford.

News

DNR asks boaters to be mindful of invasive species with annual Drain Campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Volunteers will be at 300 boat landings across the state reminding those coming out of the water to drain their boats of any water to stop aquatic hitchhikers

News

7 Things You Need to Know - July 2, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sean and Kassandra recap the 7 biggest stories of the day.

News

2020 Drain Campaign

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

WSAW Staff attempts basketball challenge

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Wisconsin Senator proposes end to Columbus Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Republican Senator Ron Johnson is proposing an end to Columbus Day and making Juneteenth a national holiday.