First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. Hazy, hot, and muggy conditions arrive on Friday and will continue this weekend. Heat index values on Friday will be in the mid 90s and the low 90s on Saturday.

A summer-like pattern will be in place for much of the region in the next 5 to 7 days. It will also be muggy with dew points in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees. Low temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 60s. Air condition and fans will be working overtime for the next few days. Chances for showers and storms will be minimal over the weekend. The best chance for a storm will be during the peak of daytime heating. A bit of a cool down will arrive late Sunday into Monday. The last time it was this hot around the 4th of July was back in 2012.

Most areas will stay dry throughout these first alert weather days, but the heat will be the real issue. We will need to make sure we are staying as hydrated as possible as we spend extra time outside for the holiday weekend. Also another friendly reminder to not leave pets or children in your car, as temperatures skyrocket in cars extremely fast. We will need to take extra precautions this weekend if outdoor activities are planned.

The highest heat index values so far this summer. (WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.