Advertisement

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The Redskins play at FedExField Stadium in Landover, Maryland. FedEx President and CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner and has been since 2003.

Thursday’s request comes one day after AdWeek reported investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asked FedEx, Nike and other businesses to terminate their sponsorship with the Redskins over the name.

The team has been under fire for decades over its controversial moniker with many calling it a racial slur against Native Americans.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant in his opposition to the name change.

Thursday’s move is arguably the most compelling in the battle over the brand. Right now, there’s no word on what might happen with FedEx if the team keeps its name.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin officer shoots Black man brandishing knives

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A Wisconsin police officer shot and killed a Black man on Thursday after the man allegedly chased a woman with a pair of knives, though the man’s family said police knew he had psychiatric issues and that they don’t think he would have been killed if he wasn’t Black.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

Wausau group hands out hundreds of gift bags to first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wausau group hands out hundreds of gift bags to first responders

News

7 Investigates: Errors with child support with stimulus, tax refunds

Updated: 1 hour ago
7 Investigates: Errors with child support with stimulus, tax refunds

Latest News

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

News

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office undergoes renovations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office underwent renovations over the past two years to not only improve the workplace for its workers, but to take a step towards the future of public safety.

News

Neighbors' Place hands out free dairy products to anyone in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
Neighbors' Place hands out free dairy products to anyone in need

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

News

Career searching, job training available from Goodwill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Career searching, job training available from Goodwill

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”