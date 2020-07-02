Advertisement

Farm Center pilot programs offers counseling hotline for farmers

(KKTV)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Farmers can now access additional free and confidential counseling resources thanks to a new program offered by the Farm Center at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

The Farm Center can now connect callers to a 24/7 Farmer Wellness Hotline where licensed mental health professionals will provide immediate care. Callers can also schedule ongoing telehealth counseling sessions from a contracted licensed counselor. In-person sessions are also available through the Farm Center’s Counseling Voucher Program.

“The 24/7 Farmer Counseling Hotline is available around the clock as a welcoming ear for farmers who need to talk through a challenging time in their life,” said Farm Center Director Jayne Krull. “We hope that this initial pilot program will help us better understand whether a 24/7 hotline and tele-counseling are viable tools for our farmers with mental health needs.”

The number for the counseling hotline is 1-888-901-2558.

