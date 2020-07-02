Advertisement

Central Wisconsin residents go viral with Brad Paisley

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “Flabbergasted.”

“Is this a joke?”

“Amazing.”

Those were a few of the reactions regarding the last week by brothers Trenton and Tyler Pankratz and cousin Tanner Wiskerchen. They’ve become viral sensations, thanks to country music superstar Brad Paisley.

“I saw these guys on TikTok. I just had to join in,” Paisley said in a video posted online.

The central Wisconsin residents were hard at work at Trenton Pankratz’s Stratford home last Tuesday.

“I got a call from my brother and said he’d be bringing up stuff for our ice shack we’re building,” he said.

Until Trentons girlfriend Brianna Bluhm intervened.

“Watching them make the shack is a little boring,” Bluhm said with a smile. “I said let’s take a break and make a TikTok.”

“I said yes,” said Tyler Pankratz. “I want to do the basketball one. We’ve got to pick a song and picked Brad Paisley’s ‘no I in beer.”

They posted the video. 2 days later, again, working on their ice shack...

“I got a notification saying Brad Paisley commented on my TikTok,” said Brianna.

But Paisley wasn’t done there.

“I woke up Friday to a DM from him on Instagram asking if he could have the rights to our TikTok,” she said.

Paisley joined the ‘Beersketball’ challenge, and posted their video with him now a part of it on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Everybody was like, hey you’re on Instagram on Brad Paisley’s page,” said Wiskerchen.

Combining Paisley’s two social media posts, more than 400,000 views. And it’s inspired others to give it a shot.

“It seems hard, but if you see where it is and grab it, it’s not too bad,” Wiskerchen said.

As for the cousins’ next act?

Trenton stated, “To top this, is to see Brad Paisley in person and meet him.”

After this whirlwind, they’ve learned anything is possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

There is no I in Beersketball!

Posted by Brad Paisley on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Latest News

News

WSAW Staff attempts basketball challenge

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin Senator proposes end to Columbus Day

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Republican Senator Ron Johnson is proposing an end to Columbus Day and making Juneteenth a national holiday.

News

Central Wisconsin men go viral in Brad Paisley video

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Water sports items shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Kayakers hit the water with Wausau Paddle Adventure

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Kayakers hit the water with Wausau Paddle Adventure July 1-12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
From July 1 until July 12, Ironbull is hosting their ‘Wausau Paddle Adventure’ as a way to help promote outdoor activity with some fun competition.

News

Difficulties plague contact tracing around state as cases rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases in rural Wisconsin rise—one problem is coming to the forefront. While many are cooperating with contact tracing—for some, it’s not so simple.

News

DWD Secretary discusses unemployment claims, initiative to help workers in hard-hit industries

Updated: 3 hours ago
The push is on to get Wisconsinites back to work, even though the way businesses operate and the kind of industries that thrive are changing.

Weather

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

Nba

Giannis ready to take flight in Orlando

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Giannis Antetokounmpo says it will be tough being away from his family, but his goal is to win a championship when the NBA resumes its season in Orlando.