Central Wisconsin residents go viral with Brad Paisley

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “Flabbergasted.”

“Is this a joke?”

“Amazing.”

Those were a few of the reactions regarding the last week by brothers Trenton and Tyler Pankratz and cousin Tanner Wiskerchen. They’ve become viral sensations, thanks to country music superstar Brad Paisley.

“I saw these guys on TikTok. I just had to join in,” Paisley said in a video posted online.

The central Wisconsin residents were hard at work at Trenton Pankratz’s Stratford home last Tuesday.

“I got a call from my brother and said he’d be bringing up stuff for our ice shack we’re building,” he said.

Until Trentons girlfriend Brianna Bluhm intervened.

“Watching them make the shack is a little boring,” Bluhm said with a smile. “I said let’s take a break and make a TikTok.”

“I said yes,” said Tyler Pankratz. “I want to do the basketball one. We’ve got to pick a song and picked Brad Paisley’s ‘no I in beer.”

They posted the video. 2 days later, again, working on their ice shack...

“I got a notification saying Brad Paisley commented on my TikTok,” said Brianna.

But Paisley wasn’t done there.

“I woke up Friday to a DM from him on Instagram asking if he could have the rights to our TikTok,” she said.

Paisley joined the ‘Beersketball’ challenge, and posted their video with him now a part of it on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Everybody was like, hey you’re on Instagram on Brad Paisley’s page,” said Wiskerchen.

Combining Paisley’s two social media posts, more than 400,000 views. And it’s inspired others to give it a shot.

“It seems hard, but if you see where it is and grab it, it’s not too bad,” Wiskerchen said.

As for the cousins’ next act?

Trenton stated, “To top this, is to see Brad Paisley in person and meet him.”

After this whirlwind, they’ve learned anything is possible.

