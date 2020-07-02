Careers, job training and community outreach available for those unemployed during pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The COVID-19 public health crisis has created an economic and a workforce crisis that has left more than 42 million Americans suddenly facing employment uncertainty. Those finding themselves suddenly unemployed may not know where to turn. Fortunately, there are a myriad of resources available to assist people with building careers, job training and community outreach.

For example, local Goodwill organizations have helped people find jobs and build their skills for the past 118 years, including after world wars, recessions and other catastrophic events. During the current crisis, the leading workforce provider in North America, has pledged to continue assisting local communities by helping people learn new job skills, particularly in the digital space, in order to build their careers and help them care for themselves and their families.

On Thursday, Goodwill Industries International’s President and CEO Steve Preston joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 via satellite to share how people who are currently unemployed can utilize their local outlet’s employment resources. He discussed how Goodwill, as a nonprofit, is committed to help those who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 and how working together can build an economy that will strengthen local communities and put people back to work.

DID YOU KNOW?

· The job you left before the coronavirus outbreak may be very different from the job you’ll return to. Now is a great time to sharpen your skills for the future.

· Job training and employment services are funded by selling your donations in Goodwill stores. These services place someone in a good job every 30 seconds of every business day, including in leading industries, such as IT, health care, etc.

· Nearly seventy-five percent of Goodwill organizations have transitioned to an online and virtual model to continue to provide critical services to their communities.

For more information, visit Goodwill.org

