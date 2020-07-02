Attorney General Josh Kaul announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Madison, Wis. (WSAW) - Launched by Attorney General Josh Kaul today, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force will help fight the abduction, homicide, violence, and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

“Effectively addressing the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wisconsin will require law enforcement, tribal leaders, victim advocates, and others to work collaboratively to collect data and identify solutions,” said Attorney General Kaul. “The creation of this task force is an important step in the effort to combat this complex and serious problem.”

Through a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and state Indigenous communities, the task force will examine the factors that contruibute to missing and murdered Indigenous women. Focusing on understanding roles federal, state and tribal jurisdictions play will be a priority for the task force going forward.

“While there is so much that needs to be done to stop the violence perpetrated on Native women and girls, I applaud the Wisconsin Department of Justice for taking an important first step in establishing this task force,” notes Shannon Holsey, president of both the Stockbridge-Munsee Community and the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council.

The DOJ says violence against Native women is an under-reported problem throughout the United States, and cases are often misclassified.

