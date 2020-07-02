Advertisement

7th COVID-19 death in Clark County

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department has confirmed a 7th person in Clark County has died due to COVID-19.

“Our hearts continue to go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19,” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted past and present,” Mews added.

To date, 80 people in Clark County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 16 current active cases. Clark County has a case-fatality percentage of 8.7%, the highest reported among all surrounding counties.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minocqua man sentenced for child sexual assault after testing of backlogged sexual assault kits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Brandon A. Darnick has been sentenced to 25 years initial confinement plus 15 years extended supervision following a guilty jury verdict in Oneida County for First Degree Child Sexual Assault

Weather

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Wisconsin DHS urges people to stay home for July 4th weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging residents to stay home and follow best public health practices during the upcoming July 4th weekend.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Free COVID-19 testing event next week in Abbotsford

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Marathon and Clark County Health Departments and Family La Clinica will provide free COVID-19 testing next week in Abbotsford.

News

DNR asks boaters to be mindful of invasive species with annual Drain Campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Volunteers will be at 300 boat landings across the state reminding those coming out of the water to drain their boats of any water to stop aquatic hitchhikers

News

7 Things You Need to Know - July 2, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sean and Kassandra recap the 7 biggest stories of the day.

News

2020 Drain Campaign

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

WSAW Staff attempts basketball challenge

Updated: 16 hours ago