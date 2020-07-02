7th COVID-19 death in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department has confirmed a 7th person in Clark County has died due to COVID-19.

“Our hearts continue to go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19,” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted past and present,” Mews added.

To date, 80 people in Clark County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 16 current active cases. Clark County has a case-fatality percentage of 8.7%, the highest reported among all surrounding counties.

