Advertisement

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Say neigh to messing with the horses
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.(Source: WJZ, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (Gray News) – A woman on Assateague Island National Seashore learned it’s best not to mess with the wild horses that live there.

A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel. It was nosing through the food she brought with her to the beach.

Someone shouts “watch out” shortly after the woman smacks the horse on its hindquarter, but it was too late. The horse had already kicked her.

The wild horses of Assateague Island National Seashore are protected.

U.S. Park officials advise visitors to stay away from them.

Anotha one... Assateague Island National Seashore

Posted by People of the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DPI releases new academic standards ahead of school year

Updated: moments ago
DPI releases new academic standards ahead of school year

National

Seattle cops forcibly clear ‘occupied’ zone, arrest dozens

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

News

Marathon County Judge Jill N. Falstad retires, leaving legacy of supporting victims

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Marathon County Judge Jill N. Falstad is retiring after more than 30 years of service to the county.

Latest News

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

National

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

News

Marathon Co. Judge Jill Falstad celebrates retirement

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Marathon Co. Judge Jill Falstad celebrates retirement

News

Everest Metro Police enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Zahn
Everest Metro Police Chief Clayton Schulz says the general rule of thumb is that if it flies or explodes, it’s illegal.

News

Difficulties with contact tracing in rural areas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Difficulties with contact tracing in rural areas

News

Be aware of hidden medical costs that can add up to big bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
Be aware of hidden medical costs that can add up to big bills