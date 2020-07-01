Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of coronavirus cases accelerate, many involving young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. SENT: 385 words.

NEW YORK — Public health experts say there is little evidence that the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death caused a significant increase in coronavirus infections. If the protests had driven an explosion in cases, experts say, the jumps would have started to become apparent within two weeks — and perhaps as early as five days. But that didn’t happen in many cities with the largest protests. By Mike Stobbe and Nicky Forster. SENT: 725 words, photos.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. SENT: 335 words.

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Local leaders in Columbus will vote on whether to go along with some petitioners who want the city’s statue of Christopher Columbus taken down. About 300 words.

