Wisconsin Daybook

Wednesday, Jul. 01 11:30 AM Wisconsin state treasurer discusses 'need for funding' with Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski hosts press call with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin to illustrate 'the urgent need for federal funding for essential workers'

Wednesday, Jul. 01 12:30 PM Axios discussion on 'Small Business Recovery' with GOP Sen. Ron Johnson - 'The Pandemic Pivot: Small Business Recovery' Axios live, virtual event on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has upended small businesses, and how they have pivoted, innovated and used digital tools in their path to recovery. Speakers include Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce President Camilla Carter, and Timber Hill Winery Owner and Winemaker Amanda Stefi

