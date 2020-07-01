Virtual Pedal Point Rally challenges families to get biking

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

This summer the Boy & Girls Club of Portage County and the Hostel Shoppe are challenging their community to get out and bike during July.

With their new Pedal Point Virtual Rally, community members can raise funds and support for the BGC through a virtual “bike-on-your-own” challenge. Participants will challenge themselves to bike 50 miles up to 1,000 miles, over the course of a month, starting July 1st. Routes and maps will be provided from previous events but participants can also choose their own routes.

While this in-person event turned virtual due to COVID-19 may not be what they expected, organizers are just happy the event could happen at all and hope the virtual element will encourage more people to participate from all over the nation.

“People can kind of do it on their own time. Have fun with it, Making it a challenge amongst their friends so it’s just exciting to still be able to do it. Because there are so many events that we’ve even had to cancel and we see others canceling. So to be able to do this outdoors event virtually is just neat,” Mikayla Kleifgen the Boys & Girls Club Of Portage County said.

Registration for this event is free of charge but participants will have the opportunity to win prizes by fundraising for the Boys & Girls Club. Those who complete their month-long challenge and raise at least $25 in donations will receive a handful of prizes. Prizes from sponsoring vendors will also be given to participants who bike the most miles and the participant who raises the most in pledges or donations.

Those who are interested in participating can register online by July 12th, 2020.

