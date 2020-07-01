Advertisement

Virtual Pedal Point Rally challenges families to get biking

Community members can raise funds and support for the BGC through a virtual “bike-on-your-own” challenge
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

This summer the Boy & Girls Club of Portage County and the Hostel Shoppe are challenging their community to get out and bike during July. 

With their new Pedal Point Virtual Rally, community members can raise funds and support for the BGC through a virtual “bike-on-your-own” challenge. Participants will challenge themselves to bike 50 miles up to 1,000 miles, over the course of a month, starting July 1st. Routes and maps will be provided from previous events but participants can also choose their own routes.

While this in-person event turned virtual due to COVID-19 may not be what they expected, organizers are just happy the event could happen at all and hope the virtual element will encourage more people to participate from all over the nation. 

“People can kind of do it on their own time. Have fun with it, Making it a challenge amongst their friends so it’s just exciting to still be able to do it. Because there are so many events that we’ve even had to cancel and we see others canceling. So to be able to do this outdoors event virtually is just neat,” Mikayla Kleifgen the Boys & Girls Club Of Portage County said. 

Registration for this event is free of charge but participants will have the opportunity to win prizes by fundraising for the Boys & Girls Club. Those who complete their month-long challenge and raise at least $25 in donations will receive a handful of prizes. Prizes from sponsoring vendors will also be given to participants who bike the most miles and the participant who raises the most in pledges or donations.

Those who are interested in participating can register online by July 12th, 2020.

Pedal Point Rally sign up

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet Project: Meet Toph

Updated: moments ago
Toph is a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County.

News

Items to pack in your basket for the perfect picnic

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Pet Project: Meet Toph

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Pet Project: Meet Toph

News

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute receives $22.5 million to serve as CDC reference lab

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The integrated Research and Development Lab at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute has received a $22.5 million grant to serve as the sole central reference lab in the nation to support the CDC on several COVID-19 studies.

Latest News

News

Dane Co. imposes new restrictions on bars and restaurants; public gatherings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In the face of triple-digit growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Dane County each day, county leaders and health officials are returning to greater restrictions on restaurants and bars as well as public gatherings.

News

Reward doubled to $10K in Wisconsin lighter fluid attack

Updated: 4 hours ago
A reward has been doubled to $10,000 for information leading to whoever set fire to a biracial Wisconsin woman who says she was attacked while she was driving.

Coronavirus

Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
About $130 billion remains of $660 billion approved so far for the subsidy program, which provides direct subsidies to businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

7 Things You Need to Know - July 1, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sean and Kassandra catch you up on the seven biggest news stories of the day.

News

Dept. of Public Instruction gives $1.8 billion to Wisconsin schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday that in June, the agency distributed a total of $1.8 billion to schools across the state to support mental health programs in public schools, special education students, transportation costs, and other categorical state aids.

News

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to host boating and hunter safety courses

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Oneida County Sheriff's Office to offer hunting and boating courses