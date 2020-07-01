Advertisement

Study: Children can transmit COVID-19 like adults

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests children may be able to transmit coronavirus similar to infected adults.

Researchers from the Geneva University Hospitals and the University of Geneva surveyed 23 children, ranging in age from 7 days old to 16 years old, who tested positive for COVID-19.

All but two carried the same amount of virus as adults, and that’s why researchers say children should be considered as transmitters unless proven otherwise.

Fewer children than adults contract COVID-19, fewer develop severe forms of the illness and they don’t seem to be “major drivers of transmission,” but children of all ages have been infected.

The study’s authors say more research is needed to fully understand the role of children in spreading the virus.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers to use Lambeau for all training camp activities

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Packers will not hold training camp at St. Norbert College due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Oscars invite 819 to join academy in diversity move

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Women make up 45% of the 2020 class and people of color comprise 36% of the total of invitees this year.

National

Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
The Senate Armed Services Committee approved Warren's measure to force the bases to be renamed within three years by a voice vote last month.

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

National

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Human remains have been found in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

Latest News

National

More advertisers flee Facebook as boycott over hate speech, misinformation grows

Updated: 41 minutes ago
More companies are joining the list of advertisers fleeing Facebook as the boycott against the social media giant grows.

National

More advertisers flee Facebook as boycott grows

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
More advertisers fleeing Facebook as boycott against racist and hate speech grows

Weather

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

National

Miss. state flag to be officially retired after 126 years

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

National

Fox News’ Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.