Advertisement

Reward doubled to $10K in Wisconsin lighter fluid attack

Althea Bernstein, before and after a hate crime in Madison
Althea Bernstein, before and after a hate crime in Madison(Althea Bernstein)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A reward has been doubled to $10,000 for information leading to whoever set fire to a biracial Wisconsin woman who says she was attacked while she was driving.

The additional $5,000 reward was announced Tuesday by the Center for Combating Antisemitism, a division of the international nonprofit StandWithUs, in partnership with the Mizel Family Foundation. That matches an earlier $5,000 reward by Madison Area Crime Stoppers for information about the attack on 18-year-old Althea Bernstein.

Carly Gammill, director of the StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism, said in a statement the added reward “sends a clear message that we will not ignore this type of vicious crime.” The statement described Bernstein as a Jewish Black American.

Bernstein says she was attacked while driving in downtown Madison early on June 24 by four white men who sprayed her with lighter fluid. One allegedly tossed a flaming lighter at her, setting her neck and face on fire. Bernstein was treated for burns at a hospital.

The attack happened just blocks from where violent protests were occurring at the state Capitol. Police have said they are investigating the attack as a hate crime, with assistance from the FBI.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know - July 1, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sean and Kassandra catch you up on the seven biggest news stories of the day.

News

Dept. of Public Instruction gives $1.8 billion to Wisconsin schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday that in June, the agency distributed a total of $1.8 billion to schools across the state to support mental health programs in public schools, special education students, transportation costs, and other categorical state aids.

News

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to host boating and hunter safety courses

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Oneida County Sheriff's Office to offer hunting and boating courses

News

WIPPS hosts immigration discussion

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Community members join local immigration discussion

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Wisconsin institute for public policy and service (WIPPS) is giving the community an opportunity to open up with ‘conversations about immigration in our community.'

News

Short supply of appliances and parts

Updated: 10 hours ago

Weather

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

News

Child hurt in ATV crash in Marathon County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Child hurt in ATV rollover in Marathon County

News

Opposition over proposed development in Adams Co.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Neighbors angry over proposed development in Adams Co., planned as a camp for at-risk youth.

News

Medical leaders concerned as COVID-19 hospitalizations, hotline calls rise in central Wisconsin

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The medical community in central Wisconsin is concerned as COVID-19 cases continue steadily rising throughout the past month, and a holiday weekend portends more mass gatherings and the potential for reduced precautions.