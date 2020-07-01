Advertisement

Report: Wisconsin’s teacher workforce lacks diversity

The report contains data compiled over the last decade
By Tajma Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says a gap between the percentage of teachers of color and the percentage of students of color in Wisconsin grew over the last 10 years as student diversity increased.

Anne Chapman, Senior Researcher of the study says the findings call for action. ‘Our teacher workforce for the past 10 years has been predominantly white. It’s in about 95 percent range in terms of white teachers,” she said.

The research is part of a project called “A Teacher Who Looks Like Me”. It dives into racial diversity Wisconsin’s teacher workforce and the student to teacher pipeline.

While the teaching workforce remains largely white, the number of students of color is growing. The number of students of color in public schools increased by 28% and the number of teachers of color increased by 22.5%.

Local school officials agree more work needs to be done to address this. “Hiring and retention of teachers of color is important for our full school community beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Tremayne Clardy, Chief of Middle Schools, Madison Metropolitan School District.

Dr. Clardy says teachers of color bring value to every aspect of the educational experience.

“Having a teacher from your same race or ethnic background is associated with gains in student achievement, aspirations to go to college,” said Chapman.

A diverse teacher workforce is also of value to students who are not of color.

“It’s important for white students to see a broad cross section of people that are in leadership roles and in positions of authority. It’s important for all students to see this and for white students because it is in contrast to many of the images they see in their community or the media,” Chapman said.

The goal of the research project is to help move the state’s education system forward. Chapman says future reports will dig deeper into the reasons for the growing racial gap which will help school districts work toward making changes.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dept. of Public Instruction gives $1.8 billion to Wisconsin schools

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday that in June, the agency distributed a total of $1.8 billion to schools across the state to support mental health programs in public schools, special education students, transportation costs, and other categorical state aids.

News

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to host boating and hunter safety courses

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Oneida County Sheriff's Office to offer hunting and boating courses

News

WIPPS hosts immigration discussion

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Community members join local immigration discussion

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Wisconsin institute for public policy and service (WIPPS) is giving the community an opportunity to open up with ‘conversations about immigration in our community.'

News

Short supply of appliances and parts

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

News

Child hurt in ATV crash in Marathon County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Child hurt in ATV rollover in Marathon County

News

Opposition over proposed development in Adams Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Neighbors angry over proposed development in Adams Co., planned as a camp for at-risk youth.

News

Medical leaders concerned as COVID-19 hospitalizations, hotline calls rise in central Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The medical community in central Wisconsin is concerned as COVID-19 cases continue steadily rising throughout the past month, and a holiday weekend portends more mass gatherings and the potential for reduced precautions.

News

As pool sales skyrocket, what you need to know about staying safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Summer is in full swing, but many public pools are still closed for the season

News

Businesses concerned about closures due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Businesses concerned about closures due to uptick in COVID-19 cases