WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, the NFL has canceled Week 1 and Week 4 of the preseason.

Week One and Week Four will be the preseason weeks that are scrapped, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

Indeed, the @NFL has shortened its preseason to two games. Primary driver was the understanding that players will need longer to get into football shape. There will be a ~ 3-week acclimatization period between the start of camp July 28 and the first pod of preseason games. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July 1, 2020

The Packers Week 1 matchup was set to be against the Cardinals on Aug. 15. Green Bay’s Week 4 contest was supposed to take place in Kansas City on Sept. 3.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.