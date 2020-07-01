Packers to use Lambeau for all training camp activities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers will be using the Lambeau Field facilities for their entire training camp.

Green Bay will not be staying at St. Norbert College college for training camp this year. St. Norbert had hosted the Packers for training camp every year since 1958.

The team said the decision was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

