Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to host boating and hunter safety courses

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is hosting two upcoming boater’s safety courses.

They’re set for Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25.

Courses run from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. each day and cost $10 per person.

They will be held at the Oneida County Law Enforcement Center in Rhinelander.

The sheriff's office is also hosting hunter's safety courses.

Those will take place on Wednesday, July 22 from either 9 A.M. until noon, or 1 P.M. to 4 P.M..

These will also take place at the Oneida County Law Enforcement Center and cost of $10 per person.

