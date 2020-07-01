Advertisement

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to host boating and hunter safety courses

Both courses are set for July
Hunting and boating courses offered in Onieda County
Hunting and boating courses offered in Onieda County
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is hosting two upcoming boater’s safety courses.

They’re set for Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25.

Courses run from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. each day and cost $10 per person.

They will be held at the Oneida County Law Enforcement Center in Rhinelander.

The sheriff's office is also hosting hunter's safety courses.

Those will take place on Wednesday, July 22 from either 9 A.M. until noon, or 1 P.M. to 4 P.M..

These will also take place at the Oneida County Law Enforcement Center and cost of $10 per person.

