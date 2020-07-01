Advertisement

Miss. state flag to be officially retired after 126 years

File-This June 25, 2020, file photo shows a Mississippi state flag flying outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi will surrender the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators embedded it there a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Mississippi's House and Senate voted in succession Sunday, June 28, 2020, to retire the flag, with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure.
File-This June 25, 2020, file photo shows a Mississippi state flag flying outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi will surrender the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators embedded it there a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Mississippi's House and Senate voted in succession Sunday, June 28, 2020, to retire the flag, with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - The Mississippi state flag will be officially retired at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held at the state capitol at 3 p.m. CT.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn will be presented the flag. The flag will then be given to Judge Reuben Anderson, the president of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Board of Trustees.

“MDAH is grateful to the state legislature for presenting these flags from the capitol to us for our historic collection,” said MDAH director Katie Blount.

Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums, added, “We will begin planning for an exhibit about the state flag for the Museum of Mississippi History.”

The Mississippi Legislature voted on a bill Sunday to change the flag.

Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill Tuesday at the Governor’s Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers to use Lambeau for all training camp activities

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Packers will not hold training camp at St. Norbert College due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Oscars invite 819 to join academy in diversity move

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Women make up 45% of the 2020 class and people of color comprise 36% of the total of invitees this year.

National

Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
The Senate Armed Services Committee approved Warren's measure to force the bases to be renamed within three years by a voice vote last month.

National

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold a virtual convention at the end of the summer to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

National

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Human remains have been found in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

Latest News

National

More advertisers flee Facebook as boycott over hate speech, misinformation grows

Updated: 41 minutes ago
More companies are joining the list of advertisers fleeing Facebook as the boycott against the social media giant grows.

National

More advertisers flee Facebook as boycott grows

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
More advertisers fleeing Facebook as boycott against racist and hate speech grows

Weather

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

National

Fox News’ Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.