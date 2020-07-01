Miss. state flag to be officially retired after 126 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - The Mississippi state flag will be officially retired at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held at the state capitol at 3 p.m. CT.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn will be presented the flag. The flag will then be given to Judge Reuben Anderson, the president of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Board of Trustees.

“MDAH is grateful to the state legislature for presenting these flags from the capitol to us for our historic collection,” said MDAH director Katie Blount.

Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums, added, “We will begin planning for an exhibit about the state flag for the Museum of Mississippi History.”

The Mississippi Legislature voted on a bill Sunday to change the flag.

Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill Tuesday at the Governor’s Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

