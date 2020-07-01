Advertisement

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Human remains have been found in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command agents returned to “an area of interest” near the Leon River, CID Chief of Public Affairs Chris Grey said in a statement Tuesday.

“After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” he said.

“Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

“No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time.”

A resident who smelled an unusual odor in the area Tuesday called the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which found the remains in a shallow grave near where Texas Equusearch volunteers scoured the river earlier as part of their effort to find Guillen, who disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

“The search is over,” the group’s founder, Tim Miller, told KWTX as he left to head for the scene.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anguish and anger of missing soldier’s mother inspired California artist

(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)
(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)(Courtesy photo)

The anguish and anger of the mother of the missing soldier, Gloria Guillen, as she spoke at a news conference on June 23, inspired a California artist to create images of Vanessa to share on social media.

“Hearing her mom speak at that press conference tore me apart. I just had my baby and as a mother, I just clicked with her,” said Cherine Mendoza, who lives in the Los Angeles area.

Mendoza used to paint pictures of such historical figures as Frida, Yalitza, and Selena, but since hearing Vanessa’s story she says she feels called, as a mother and a Latina, to create art that can inform others on what is happening in the world today.

“I needed to do this,” she said.

“I am not an activist, I’m not out there, I have kids so I have to connect my artwork with what is going on,” Mendoza said.

“They need to hear us roar and that we are with her (Gloria) and someone like me who doesn’t know her I feel her pain and I am going to try to contribute in any way that I can,” Mendoza said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group via KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dane Co. imposes new restrictions on bars and restaurants; public gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In the face of triple-digit growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Dane County each day, county leaders and health officials are returning to greater restrictions on restaurants and bars as well as public gatherings.

News

Reward doubled to $10K in Wisconsin lighter fluid attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
A reward has been doubled to $10,000 for information leading to whoever set fire to a biracial Wisconsin woman who says she was attacked while she was driving.

Coronavirus

Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
About $130 billion remains of $660 billion approved so far for the subsidy program, which provides direct subsidies to businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

7 Things You Need to Know - July 1, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sean and Kassandra catch you up on the seven biggest news stories of the day.

News

Dept. of Public Instruction gives $1.8 billion to Wisconsin schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday that in June, the agency distributed a total of $1.8 billion to schools across the state to support mental health programs in public schools, special education students, transportation costs, and other categorical state aids.

Latest News

News

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office to host boating and hunter safety courses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Oneida County Sheriff's Office to offer hunting and boating courses

News

WIPPS hosts immigration discussion

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Community members join local immigration discussion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Wisconsin institute for public policy and service (WIPPS) is giving the community an opportunity to open up with ‘conversations about immigration in our community.'

News

Short supply of appliances and parts

Updated: 12 hours ago

Weather

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday: Hot and muggy heat index values 92° to 95°

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday.

News

Child hurt in ATV crash in Marathon County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thelen
Child hurt in ATV rollover in Marathon County